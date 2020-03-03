Hollyoaks spoilers: Mitchell Deveraux is rocked by the SHOCK revelations

Mitchell Deveraux is in a state of shock following the revelations that came to light at his birthday bash. What other secrets will emerge?

Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) is utterly floored in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday, Mitchell was seen getting ready to celebrate his birthday party however it all kicked off when his secret twin brother, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) showed up.

A simmering Toby took the decision to rock up at the celebrations in The Dog despite his wife Celeste (Andrea Ali) warning him that it would be a very bad idea indeed and he should stay away.

Toby was seen growing increasingly agitated as he watched his twin brother Mitchell playing happy families with mum Martine (Kelle Bryan) who gave Toby up for adoption when he was a tiny baby but kept Mitchell.

In tonight’s episode Mitchell is struggling as bombshell revelations threaten to derail his party. The junior doctor who recently came out as gay and is now in a relationship with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) doesn’t know which way to turn or what to think following the explosive events at his birthday bash.

Did Toby finally reveal his true identity or was it Mitchell’s grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant) who caused more of a scene?

As everyone reels from the shock events it’s clear the Deveraux family is in a state of free-fall. Can Mitchell get the answers he needs from his mum Martine or are more deep secrets about to come to light?

