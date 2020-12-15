Hollyoaks spoilers: Mum Martine Deveraux is desperately missing Mitchell

Martine Deveraux just wants her boy, Mitchell, back for Christmas

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is struggling with the fact her son Mitchell (Imran Adams) is still AWOL in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Martine has no idea that Mitchell vanished from the face of the earth after being threatened by his triplet siblings Toby (Bobby Gordon) and Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali).

Mitchell was a risk and knew too much after realising it was Toby who killed his cousin Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

Martine is desperately missing Mitchell in the run up to Christmas, so Celeste tries to raise the family’s Christmas spirit by organising some festive drinks at the Bazaar.

However Celeste, Toby and Mitchell’s father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), is still intending to make secret murderer Toby, pay for his crimes.

What does Felix have in mind?

Elsewhere, the tug of love continues between Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and baby Faith, with Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) stuck in the middle of the sibling battle.

Meanwhile the McQueen family continues to guess who is behind their blackmail nightmare. They still have no idea serial-killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Pope) is the one orchestrating their hell or that Silas is very, very close indeed!

Little do they realise Silas is lurking outside The Dog, disguised as Santa with a plot to lure his great-grandson, Bobby, back to the village and kidnap him!

Plus Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) tries to work out where his life went so wrong while his evil dad, Edward (Joe McGann) has a plan to ensure that Tony never sees his family again!

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.