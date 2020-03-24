Hollyoaks spoilers: Mum Sienna Blake is in turmoil over op

Sienna Blake is in bits and fears the worst as she waits for her son Sebastian to have his life-saving operation...

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is bracing herself for the worst in tonight’s Hollyoaks (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna made a sudden return to Chester when a bone marrow donor had been located for her very sick son, Sebastian. However as her little boy awaits his transplant at the hospital, the terrified mum is convinced that something will go wrong.

Her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) tries to get through to Sienna and show her how much she and Brody both love her and are there to support her, but Sienna has closed down and continues to shut everyone out.

Elsewhere Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is trying to get to know the family he abandoned many years ago. He turns up at Diane’s flat where his son Mitchell (Imran Adams) is living, bringing a special breakfast for Mitchell.

Junior doctor Mitchell, who is starting to think he should give his father a chance, arranges to meet up with him after he’s finished his shift at the hospital. However when Felix turns up on the wards he bumps into Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), his bitter enemy!

As Mitchell starts to warm towards Felix, he is stunned when his father presents him with a bright pink jeep. Will Mitchell accept the generous gift or is there more to it than meets the eye?

Meanwhile Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) keeps going hot and cold on her boyfriend Sid Sumner (Billy Price). Sid’s drug dealing cousin, Jordan Price (Connor Calland) steps in to help Sid arrange a romantic trip for the young lovebirds but it’s clear that Juliet doesn’t want to go. Are things all over for Sid and Juliet?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4

PLEASE NOTE: THERE WILL BE NO THURSDAY AND FRIDAY EPISODES OF HOLLYOAKS DUE TO THE CURRENT REDUCED SCHEDULE