Hollyoaks spoilers: MUM WARS? Tensions rise between Sienna Blake and Liberty

Sienna Blake starts to worry that all is not well with her sister Liberty Savage and the baby

Things start to get very tense between siblings Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since giving birth, surrogate mum Liberty seems to be avoiding handing over her baby girl to Sienna and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) as agreed.

Instead Liberty has started to bond with the newborn. Tonight Sienna’s anxiety rises when she knows something is not quite right with her sister. Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) who has been helping to care for Liberty, agrees with Sienna.

Damon and Sienna arrange for doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) to speak to Liberty, worried that she may have post-natal depression. What exactly is going on with Liberty?

Elsewhere Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) suggests that Diane (Alex Fletcher) should stop wearing Tony’s wedding ring now that the two of them are a couple. Diane seems reluctant to take off Tony’s ring claiming that it is too tight and hurts too much to remove it, but is she just holding onto her feelings for husband Tony?

Edward suggests she takes a bath to unwind….he has another plan up his sleeve!

Meanwhile Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is furious when PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) pays him a visit after Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) went to the police station yesterday to report what had happened with Cormac.

Plus James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is irritated when John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) ignores him in the village. When lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) points out a mistake that PC George Kiss made when arresting drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland), James can’t wait to lord it up over love rival George.

Elsewhere Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is confused when she receives a sinister text message. Who’s it from and what do they want?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past