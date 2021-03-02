Misbah Maalik's nephew, Shaqeel, makes a dramatic entrance to Hollyoaks!

There is a mystery new person in Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The newcomer, dressed in an ornate wedding outfit, comes bolting into the village while being chased by two men. It seems the man has run away from his own wedding!

While he is hiding from his chasers, he overhears a private conversation between Verity Hutchison (Eva O’Hara) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) that is deeply damaging and could completely destroy a couple.

Verity has been lying to fiancé, Sami that she is pregnant but so far, only Diane knows the truth.

The man on the run is later revealed to be Sami Maalik’s cousin, Shaqeel Qureshi, known as ‘Shaq’.

Will Shaq (played by Omar Malik) tell Sami about the incriminating conversation he overheard?

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) dreams of becoming ‘Dee Valley Business Woman of The Year’ are put in jeopardy when her jealous step-daughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) decides to go up against her to win the prize.

However things aren’t plain sailing for resentful Cher, and in a fit of rage, she suddenly turns violent towards Mercedes!

Elsewhere, a vulnerable Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is playing with fire with drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony).

Can anyone save Ollie before it’s too late?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm