Hollyoaks@25: Nancy confronts Justin over shock affair

Nancy squares up to Justin and confronts him over his affair with Becca

Mel struggles to resist temptation at the party, while Justin hopes that Becca might turn up in Hollyoaks (see our TV Guide for full listings). Elsewhere, Nicole urges Nancy to speak up about Becca and Justin’s affair. In the village, Nancy confronts Justin.

He’s surprised to hear that Becca has admitted everything but when Nancy says that he was just a drunken mistake, Justin reveals that he and Becca slept together more than once.

Jake sees the argument from the window and Becca covers. When Nancy realises that she missed out on seeing her dad for the last time because Becca took Justin away for the weekend, she sees red.

Jake wants answers when the sisters start fighting and emotional Becca confesses to having an affair…

Neville is struggling to find a new retirement home for his dad, so Josh and Rhys think they should take a vote on him living with them permanently.

Hollyoaks@25, which celebrates 25 years of Hollyoaks and looks back at some of the soaps most memorable episodes, airs every weekday 7pm on E4. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin again in September