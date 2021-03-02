Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne demands the KILLER TRUTH from Mandy!

Nancy Osborne squares up to Mandy Richardson after hearing her discuss the night of Jordan's murder

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) demands to know the truth and confronts Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Nancy was shocked to overhear Mandy talking to Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) about the night of Jordan Price’s (Connor Calland) murder.

Mandy has been protecting her daughter Ella (Erin Palmer), who accidentally murdered Jordan, and has instead let Nancy’s son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) take the blame for the killer crime.

Tonight Mandy is left scrambling for words when Nancy confronts her over what she’s just heard!

How can Mandy possibly explain the huge cover up and deception?

Meanwhile Mandy’s scared daughter, Ella, is frantic when she receives a letter from Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) who is currently in youth custody for the crime he didn’t commit.

In the letter Charlie tells Ella that he’s planning to finally tell the truth about the night Jordan was killed!

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is worried that her nephew, Shaq, now living under her roof, is out of control after discovering both Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and her cousin Goldie (Chelsee Healey) were late night visitors to the house.

Misbah decides to call Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) for help and advice on getting her wayward nephew, under control.

Marnie senses that Shaq, who arrived in Hollyoaks after fleeing his own wedding day, could be hiding something big about the real reason he’s come to the village.

What secrets is Shaq hiding?

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is hurt when her husband Sylver (David Tag) lashes out at her after making a shocking discovery.

Mercedes was left humiliated in yesterday’s episode when a compromising video of her went viral.

Meanwhile Sylver’s daughter, Cher, couldn’t be happier.

It seems like her plan to split up Mercedes and her dad, could be working perfectly!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm