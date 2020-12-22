Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne in New Year’s Eve drugs hell!

Nancy Osborne's house is raided for drugs and Charlie is caught dealing!

It’s New Year’s Eve in Chester and in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) there is drug drama in store!

The episode begins with a flashback to New Year’s Eve 2019 when Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) made a toast to make ‘2020 a year to remember!’ However as the action returns to the present the police are busy searching her home!

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is excited about the New Year’s celebrations and the ‘Parents Who Party’ group chat is in full swing as Cindy uploads a selfie and is eagerly looking forward to the midnight wedding of Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) and her son Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

However, there is BIG trouble brewing. Drugs kingpin Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahoney) has summoned his teen drug runners, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) to give them their final orders ahead of the big New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Jordan Price (Connor Calland) is avoiding Victor’s calls and is looking forward to welcoming in 2021 with his girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Connell).

However he’s soon in a spin when his secret lover, Peri’s mum, Leela Lomax (Kirstie Leigh Porter), makes a sudden return to Chester after having been away for weeks looking after her aunt.

Are mother and daughter, Peri and Leela, finally about to find out that Jordan has been two-timing them?

Meanwhile, Nancy tells Charlie that she’s really proud of how he’s handled himself this year and managed to stay out of trouble. If only she knew!

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is later shocked to see Charlie selling drugs to Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clarke).

Elsewhere, Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is heartbroken when he hears that Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is going on a date with another guy.

Cher was left upset when Romeo refused to believe that his sister Juliet was drug-dealing.

Plus Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), Sami (Rishi Nair) and Imran (Ijaz Rana) are overwhelmed when bride-to-be, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) makes her entrance all dressed up in her wedding finery and looking gorgeous.

Everyone is looking forward to Yazz’s wedding to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), but are things about to go terribly wrong?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.