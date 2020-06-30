Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne refuses to go to Kyle’s funeral

Nancy Osborne blames herself for Kyle's sad and sudden death and refuses to go to his funeral

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is struggling to cope in tonight's Hollyoaks.

It’s the day of her fiancé Kyle Kelly’s funeral but Nancy is still blaming herself for his tragic suicide and has hidden herself away in her home unable to face the world.

Meanwhile Kyle’s mate and Nancy’s ex, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is also weighed down with guilt and has been cancelling his important therapy sessions.

Darren, who has been battling depression, just like Kyle was, decides to go and see Nancy.

Nancy tells Darren she’s thinks she’s to blame for Kyle’s death but she’s stopped in her tracks when Darren opens up and tells her about his recent attempt to take his own life.

A shocked Nancy is immediately concerned for Darren and tells him he must tell his partner Mandy just how bad things have got or she will have to do it for him. Will Darren decide to come clean to Mandy? And will Nancy go to Kyle’s funeral when she realises she wasn’t to blame for his death?

Elsewhere little Sebastian finally returns home after being in hospital for his bone marrow transplant but things are rather awkward between his parents, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) after the events of yesterday’s episode.

A guilty Sienna wants to tell Brody (Adam Woodward) the truth but Warren warns her that if she does it will ruin everything. What big secret are Warren and Sienna hiding? When Brody gives Sienna a special book that he’s had made for the twins, Sienna realises she has too much to lose by upsetting him and decides to stay quiet.

Later on Warren opens up to Sienna, Brody and Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) about his troubled childhood and they are shocked to learn what he went through especially when they find out who was responsible for his suffering. Who was it who made Warren’s life hell?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.