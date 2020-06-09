Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne receives some shocking news

Nancy Osborne is in a state of shock when her ex, Darren, breaks some terrible news. What has happened?

Nancy Osbourne is reeling in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy is left overwhelmed when she gets some shocking news from her ex, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson).

Hollyoaks High teacher, Nancy, who was due to be marrying Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) has had lots on her plate recently. Firstly she found out that Kyle was still taking drugs on a regular basis prompting her to call off their wedding.

On top of that her and Darren’s son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) has been targeted by drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) who has lured the teenager into doing some drug deliveries.

And just when things couldn’t get much worse Kyle recently caused a car crash when high on drugs and put lives at risk.

What shock news has Darren got for Nancy and does it involve Kyle, Charlie or both?

The news has huge repercussions for lots of people in the village and it’s not long before the blame is being shifted from one person to the next.

Meanwhile Brooke Hathaway, (Talia Grant), who is cared for by Nancy, is in a terrible state about what’s happened. As her anxiety levels soar she struggles to understand what has taken place. Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) tries to calm her down but can he get through to Brooke?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.