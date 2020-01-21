Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne shocks Mandy with some BIG news!

Nancy Osborne stuns her friend Mandy by revealing she's pregnant with Kyle's baby. How will Nancy's ex, Darren, handle the news?

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) floors her friend Mandy Richardson with some shock news in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy, Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn), Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Kyle (Adam Rickitt) have pulled together to give The Hutch a deep clean and are kitted out in protective hazmat suits which leads to a VERY AWKWARD case of mistaken identity!

Mandy is open-mouthed with surprise when Nancy suddenly breaks the news that she’s pregnant…..and Kyle is the father.

Mandy is delighted for her but Nancy’s ex, Darren, struggles to hide his emotions and is visibly thrown by the announcement.

Elsewhere Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) has recruited single mum Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to work for him at The Loft. Liam has already splashed out on an expensive dress for Maxine to wear at his club and tonight she is overwhelmed when he also hands her a wad of cash.

Why is Liam suddenly lavishing all this money and attention on Maxine and how does she fit into his master plan?

