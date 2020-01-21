Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne is stabbed at Hollyoaks High!

Teacher Nancy Osborne is left lying on the school playground after being stabbed. Who is the culprit and is Nancy going to pull through?

There are shocking scenes when teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is stabbed at Hollyoaks High in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday Nancy broke the happy news that she was pregnant and expecting Kyle’s baby but in today’s episode she is stabbed after trying to break up a fight in the school playground. Who has lashed out with a knife? And will Nancy pull through?

Earlier on Nancy had confided in fellow teacher John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) about her happy baby news. John Paul, who has just been appointed as Deputy Head, was delighted for her.

However his first official day in his new role couldn’t have got off to a worse start. On his way to work, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) begs him to help her with her destructive son James (Gregory Finnegan) who has been plunged into another downward spiral.

James is feeling terrible about himself when he discovers that his little sister Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) has slept at the Lomaxes.

Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) blames James for pushing Juliet away and it’s not long before James has hit the self-destruct button again.

John Paul is worried when he finds James sitting on the ground outside and swigging wine from a bottle. He tries to help him but will James be in any mood to listen to his ex?

Meanwhile scantily clad Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) catches the eye of Sid’s drug dealer cousin Jordan Price (Connor Calland).

Jordan later takes Sid (Billy Price) and Juliet to a pub on an estate and Juliet gives one of Jordan’s mates, Mason, a run for his money.

However Sid warns her that she really shouldn’t mess with people like Mason. Has Juliet got them both into trouble?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4