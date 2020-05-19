Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Nancy Osborne about to call off her wedding to Kyle?

Nancy Osborne has serious concerns about her fiancé Kyle Kelly's drug habit. Is she going to call their wedding off?

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is having a serious wobble in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). The worried mum has becoming increasingly worried about her fiancé Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) whose regular drug-taking is getting out of hand.

Meanwhile Kyle himself feels responsible when he finds drugs in Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) bag. A furious Kyle goes off to confront drug-dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland).

He throws the drugs back at Jordan and warns him to stay away from Nancy’s son. He also vows that he’s going to quit taking drugs himself and will no longer be needing Jordan’s services, but a sneering Jordan doesn’t believe he’s got the willpower to stop.

Back at home, Kyle tries to break the news about Charlie to Nancy but it’s her relationship with Kyle that Nancy is worried about. She tells Kyle she’s worried about his drug habit and doesn’t think she can marry him after all. Is the wedding off?

Elsewhere Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour by his scheming surgeon father, Edward (Joe McGann) is discharged from hospital.

Tony begins taking blood-thinning medication prescribed by Edward but is the medication really what Edward says it is?

Meanwhile doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is delighted to have been given the secondment in Surrey that she applied for however there’s trouble brewing at home. Her daughter Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) is in a flap when Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) strips down to his silk boxer shorts to try and seduce her. Yazz throws him out of her house and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is shocked to bump into a half-naked Tom.

Plus Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Sylver (David Tag) are all loved up. However Mercedes is starting to feel like a third wheel in the bromance between Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who is still living in the flat at The Dog, and Sylver.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.