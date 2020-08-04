Hollyoaks@25: Nancy urges Becca to tell Jake the truth

Nancy tells Becca she must tell her husband Jake the truth

Mel and Sophie are determined to find out who Justin is heartbroken over in Hollyoaks (see our TV Guide for full listings). He tells them that it’s Becca, but they laugh in his face.

Meanwhile, Nancy still doesn’t know what to believe, until she sees Becca and Justin talking together at school.

Becca chases after Nancy, pleading with her not to believe Nicole, but when they get home, Nicole and Hannah are waiting for them with Jake. Jake goes out for pizza and Nancy urges Becca to tell him the truth – before he finds out from someone else…

Mel just wants everything to be normal when her mum bans alcohol at their party.

The Ashworths are surprised when Grandpa Bill appears in the kitchen for breakfast. He wants to move into the family home, but Gilly worries that it’s him who will have to make space if he does. Suzanne lets Bill stay for the weekend, but that’s it.

Hollyoaks@25, which celebrates 25 years of Hollyoaks and looks back at some of the soaps most memorable episodes, airs every weekday 7pm on E4. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin again in September