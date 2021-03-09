Dodgy businessman, Fergus Collins, the ex of Trish Minniver, arrives in Hollyoaks. Will Trish be pleased to see him?

Businessman Fergus Collins is a new face in Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Fergus is a former business associate of Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) and the ex lover of Maxine’s mum, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh).

When Fergus, played by former Brookside actor Robert Beck, arrives out of the blue with a business proposition, Trish soon discovers his new money-making venture may not exactly be above board!

Meanwhile, down on his luck drug addict, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) faces the wrath of drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) after failing to meet the targets Victor has set him.

However, Victor soon realises there is a bigger threat in the village, so he offers Ollie a deadly proposition!

Elsewhere, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is worried about his girlfriend Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and her crippling lack of confidence in herself.

Damon seeks advice from Doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and later tries to help Lib by surprising her with a coffee date with other mums in the village.

But is his plan going to work and how will Liberty react to the surprise?

Finally, the parents’ group chat is awash with the latest developments in the County Lines case and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) gives her ex husband Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) a HUGE ultimatum.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.