Hollyoaks spoilers: There’s a new arrival in the village. Meet Fergus Collins!

Tess Lamacraft

Dodgy businessman, Fergus Collins, the ex of Trish Minniver, arrives in Hollyoaks. Will Trish be pleased to see him?

Businessman Fergus Collins is a new face in Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Fergus is a former business associate of Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) and the ex lover of Maxine’s mum, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh).

Trish Minniver played by Denise Welch

Fergus Collins is a former lover of Trish Minniver (pictured above)

When Fergus, played by former Brookside actor Robert Beck, arrives out of the blue with a business proposition, Trish soon discovers his new money-making venture may not exactly be above board!

Fergus Collins played by Robert Beck in Hollyoaks

Fergus Collins is played by Robert Beck who shot to fame in C4 soap Brookside

Meanwhile, down on his luck drug addict, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) faces the wrath of drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) after failing to meet the targets Victor has set him.

Ollie Morgan and Ste Hay in Hollyoaks

Ste Hay (left) has been trying to help Ollie Morgan (right)  but has become increasingly worried about him

However, Victor soon realises there is a bigger threat in the village, so he offers Ollie a deadly proposition!

Ollie Morgan and Ste Hay in Hollyoaks

Ollie Morgan is given a deadly proposition by Victor Brothers (pictured below)

Victor Brothers in Hollyoaks

Drugs boss Victor piles the pressure on Ollie

Elsewhere, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is worried about his girlfriend Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and her crippling lack of confidence in herself.

Liberty Savage audtions for Darren Osborne in Hollyoaks

Damon is worried about Liberty (above)

Damon seeks advice from Doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and later tries to help Lib by surprising her with a coffee date with other mums in the village.

But is his plan going to work and how will Liberty react to the surprise?

Nancy Osborne in Hollyoaks

Nancy Osborne gives her ex husband, Darren, a huge ultimatum

Finally, the parents’ group chat is awash with the latest developments in the County Lines case and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) gives her ex husband Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) a HUGE ultimatum.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

