Hollyoaks spoilers: New bride Courtney Campbell to get DEVASTATING NEWS?

New bride Courtney Campbell is worried when her husband Jesse Donovan does a vanishing act. What has happened to her other half?

New bride Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) was on a high after tying the knot with her fiancé Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) earlier this week. But in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she is headed for utter heartbreak.

She wakes up on the first day of married life but is taken aback to realise that Jesse is NOT by her side. And even more worryingly it appears he hasn’t been anywhere near the bed all night. What’s happened to devoted Jesse who promised to always keep her safe and be there for her and her daughter Iona?

When Courtney tells Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) about Jesse’s vanishing act, Leela immediately dispatches Jesse’s older brother Liam (Jude Monk McGowan) to track down Jesse and find out exactly what he’s playing it. Is Liam about to make a terrible discovery and is Courtney about to have her entire world turned upside-down?

Elsewhere Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) has become increasingly worried about her son Mitchell (Imran Adams). Junior doctor Mitchell has become withdrawn and she can sense he’s desperately unhappy despite him denying anything is wrong.

Following his angry outburst with his mum in yesterday’s episode, after he’d spotted his ex Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) kissing Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu), Martine begs Mitchell to tell her why he seems to be in so much pain.

After months of denying his own sexuality and keeping friends and family in the dark, Mitchell finally cracks and tells his mum the truth: he is gay. How will Martine take the news and is she also about to find out that Mitchell and Scott were lovers?

