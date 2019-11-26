Hollyoaks spoilers: New romance? Liberty Savage makes a move on Damon Kinsella!

Liberty Savage comes up with a new plan to help her sister Sienna Blake and targets Damon Kinsella with some serious flirting....

Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips) sets her sights on Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Liberty who previously agreed to be a surrogate mother for Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) baby has recently been given some worrying news but now has a new plan in mind! She decides she’s going to make a move on Damon.

Meanwhile Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) arrives back in the village after time away and is devastated to see Liberty flirting with her estranged husband Damon.

Seeing them together Maxine thinks they must have started dating while she was away. And she’s not the only one who is taken aback. Scott and Brody are shocked when Liberty goes all out and publicly kisses Damon in the pub!

Later Maxine and Damon come face to face for the first time since Maxine, who had been suffering with Munchausen’s Syndrome, huge deception was revealed. Maxine tentatively gives him a letter apologising for everything she put him through and begging for his forgiveness, but will Damon accept her apology?

Plus Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) have enjoyed their first proper night together while over at the hospital, Sylver’s sister, Goldie (Chelsee Healeay) keeps vigil on his wife Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe).

However Goldie is panicked when Mercedes, who is in a critical condition after being recently shot by a mystery assailant, suddenly suffers a seizure. A terrified Goldie tries urgently to contact Mercedes’ husband Sylver (David Tag) to alert him to his wife’s sudden decline, but sly Grace secretly rejects the call!

