Hollyoaks spoilers: Panicked John Paul McQueen takes desperate action

Tess Lamacraft

Hollyoaks spoilers - John Paul McQueen stoops to a new low to protect his secret and stop the truth from coming out....

A panicked John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is sent into a spin and does something unforgivable in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

John Paul McQueen and Theresa McQueen

Pressure mounts for the McQueen family as the blackmail nightmare continues

John Paul’s stress mounts when Silas’ creepy blackmail doll summons the McQueens together for an urgent announcement. The family need to find £10k by the end of the day before the next deadly sin of ‘Greed’ is revealed.

John Paul McQueen and James Nightingale

John Paul turns to James for help but James won’t give something for nothing!

A worried John Paul turns to his ex, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), but conniving James wants something in return for the cash so instead John Paul goes to see his best friend Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).

John Paul McQueen and James Nightingale

John Paul isn’t going to let himself be manipulated by James

Nancy’s concerned when she can tell something is bothering John Paul but he won’t reveal exactly what. When John Paul happens to spot Kyle Kelly’s very expensive watch lying on a sideboard will he do the unforgivable and secretly pocket the watch to raise the cash?

Kyle Kell in Hollyoaks played by Adam Rickitt

Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) took his own life earlier this year

Meanwhile Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) brings his son Ollie back to the village after Ollie has been booted out by his mother for stealing.

Ollie heads over to the Osborne’s to apologise to Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) but when Nancy realises her late fiancé  Kyle’s precious watch is missing, she immediately accuses the light-fingered teen of stealing it!

Victor Brothers in Hollyoaks

Scary drugs boss Victor Brothers wants answers

Elsewhere Sid Sumner’s (Billy Price) life is on the line when ruthless drugs boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahoney) starts questioning who grassed on Jordan Price (Connor Calland) and put his drug dealing empire under police scrutiny.

A worried Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) tries to throw Jordan off the scent but has she done enough to protect her best buddy Sid?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.

