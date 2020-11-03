Hollyoaks spoilers: Panicked John Paul McQueen takes desperate action

Hollyoaks spoilers - John Paul McQueen stoops to a new low to protect his secret and stop the truth from coming out....

A panicked John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is sent into a spin and does something unforgivable in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

John Paul’s stress mounts when Silas’ creepy blackmail doll summons the McQueens together for an urgent announcement. The family need to find £10k by the end of the day before the next deadly sin of ‘Greed’ is revealed.

A worried John Paul turns to his ex, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), but conniving James wants something in return for the cash so instead John Paul goes to see his best friend Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).

Nancy’s concerned when she can tell something is bothering John Paul but he won’t reveal exactly what. When John Paul happens to spot Kyle Kelly’s very expensive watch lying on a sideboard will he do the unforgivable and secretly pocket the watch to raise the cash?

Meanwhile Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) brings his son Ollie back to the village after Ollie has been booted out by his mother for stealing.

Ollie heads over to the Osborne’s to apologise to Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) but when Nancy realises her late fiancé Kyle’s precious watch is missing, she immediately accuses the light-fingered teen of stealing it!

Elsewhere Sid Sumner’s (Billy Price) life is on the line when ruthless drugs boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahoney) starts questioning who grassed on Jordan Price (Connor Calland) and put his drug dealing empire under police scrutiny.

A worried Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) tries to throw Jordan off the scent but has she done enough to protect her best buddy Sid?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.