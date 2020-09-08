Hollyoaks spoilers: PC George Kiss ARRESTS his new boyfriend John Paul!

PC George Kiss gets tough with John Paul and leaves John Paul and James shocked!

PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) gets tough with his new lover John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and ARRESTS him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)!

Earlier on John Paul and George are enjoying their new relationship but things are awkward when John Paul goes to hug George in public and the copper backs away.

John Paul’s gloating ex James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) clocks the uncomfortable exchange between the two men and the minute George leaves, swoops in to make his move on John Paul.

Lawyer James invites John Paul to a client dinner that evening and John Paul agrees to go along.

After the boozy dinner, a tipsy John Paul and James decide to swipe some bottles of wine from the event and are walking through the village when they’re stopped by PC Kiss who is on duty.

James can’t resist goading copper George about John Paul spending the entire evening with him but his jibes quickly land him in trouble when George decides to arrest both of them and the two men soon find themselves locked in a cell!

George then plays hardball and tells John Paul he should use this time alone in a cell with James to work out who he really wants to be with: his ex, James, or him!

Meanwhile George goes off to meet his friend Andy, but his needy ex, Dean, turns up instead of Andy and it suddenly seems that PC Kiss might not be quite as squeaky clean as he’s led everyone to believe! What is George going to get up to with Dean?

Elsewhere, an oblivious Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) continues to be drugged by his cruel father Edward (Joe McGann). Tony’s terrible mood swings and outbursts are taking their toll on his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) who is at breaking point again with Tony.

Seeing how his behaviour is affecting Diane, Tony has to be cruel to be kind to his wife to protect her and the kids from his unpredictable behaviour. What has Tony decided to do?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past