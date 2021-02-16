Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax suspects John Paul of violence!

Nurse Peri Lomax is shocked when she believes John Paul has deliberately injured his boyfriend, George...

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is worried when she thinks John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has physically attacked his boyfriend in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When John Paul’s lover, George Kiss (Callum Kerr) turns up at the hospital with a suspected broken nose, the manipulative copper enjoys making nurse Peri think that John Paul was responsible for the injury.

Will Peri confront teacher John Paul?

Meanwhile the whole village is in shock after the events of last night.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) make up, but Grace wants reassurance that it’s her that Felix wants to be with, not his ex, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan).

Elsewhere Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdswoth) is being bullied about his brother Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

Nancy wants to speak to her ex, Darren about it, but Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna ) is deliberately keeping Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson), and Nancy apart for fear that something will happen between the exes.

However, Nancy thinks that Darren is avoiding her on purpose and decides to confront him but things soon take a turn for the worse when she gets a call that makes her blood run cold: Charlie has been attacked!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.