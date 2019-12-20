Hollyoaks spoilers: Pregnant? Is Liberty Savage expecting Brody’s baby?

Liberty Savage has taken matters into her own hands and slept with her sister's boyfriend. Is she pregnant with his baby?

Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips) braces herself to do a pregnancy test in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Liberty had previously agreed to be a surrogate for her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her boyfriend Brody Hudson.

However she and Brody discovered that Sienna had no viable eggs left, they took matters into their own hands and rather than break the news to Sienna decided to secretly sleep together in the hope of getting Liberty pregnant.

An oblivious Sienna has been getting increasingly excited following the latest ‘implant’ and has been urging Liberty to do a pregnancy test. Meanwhile Brody has been feeling racked with guilt over the whole messy affair! Rather than delay things any longer he tells Liberty she should take the pregnancy test sooner rather than later so that they know exactly what they’re dealing with.

Will she agree and could it be that Liberty is actually pregnant?

Elsewhere Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) had promised his boyfriend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) that he would finally tell his family the truth about their relationship but things DID NOT go to plan.

Scott has been feeling increasingly upset and frustrated that Mitchell wants to keep their romance a secret but when he confides in Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) Azim tries to make Scott see how difficult it is for Mitchell to turn his back on his very strict upbringing and tackle the prejudices of his domineering grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussan) who raised him as his own.

Azim signs Scott up to help Walter run the food bank so he can get a better insight into the Deveraux family and Mitchell is surprised when he returns home and sees Scott and Walter together.

Can Scott and Mitchell clear the air and get their relationship out in the open or is it all doomed to fail and is more heartache on the way for these two?

Meanwhile Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) who has returned to Chester penniless after all her deceptions and her failed marriage to Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts), is super-grateful when Walter takes her under his wing.

He invites Maxine, who has been shunned by the entire community following all her lies, to his festive sermon the next day giving Maxine a much needed glimmer of hope.

