Hollyoaks spoilers: Is pregnant Nancy Osborne going to lose her baby?

Will pregnant teacher Nancy Osborne lose her baby following her terrible stabbing in yesterday's episode?

Teacher Nancy Osborne was stabbed in yesterday’s episode of Hollyoaks. In tonight’s, on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) could the pregnant mum be about to lose the baby that she is expecting with Kyle?

When word spreads about the stabbing at school everyone is in meltdown. The emergency services are quick to arrive at Hollyoaks High where Nancy was attacked after she tried to break up a fight between pupils. One of the police officers arriving at the scene is handsome PC George Kiss played by Hollyoaks new recruit Callum Kerr.

Headteacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) has her work cut out fielding calls from worried parents in the wake of the stabbing. Marnie Nightingale (Lysete Anthony), Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and Leela Lomax (Kirstie Leigh Porter) suggest having a meeting at Salon De Thė to reassure the community that this was a one off and that the pupils are safe.

However drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) has other ideas and is already planning to recruit more teenage school kids to peddle his drugs and turn Hollyoaks High into a drug-dealing goldmine.

Elsewhere Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) invites Hollyoaks newbies Toby and Celeste Faroe out on a night with him and Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn).

Toby (Bobby Gordon) and Celeste (Andrea Ali) are initially worried that Mandy might remember them buying her silence on the night she was spiked. However they agree to go along.

Darren is the life and soul of the party but it’s obvious he’s hiding something from the group and that something is troubling him. What secrets is Darren keeping to himself?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4