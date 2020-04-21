Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! A raging Toby Faroe goes on the attack

Toby Faroe explodes when he learns the truth about his childhood and his father Felix Westwood. What revenge is he planning to take?

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is apoplectic and out of control when he’s hit by more shock news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Toby learns from his sister Celeste (Andrea Ali) that the pair of them were sold as babies by their father Felix (Richard Blackwood), a red mist descends and Toby is reeling at the terrible truth.

Celeste is certain that their mother Martine (Kelle Bryan) knew nothing about the transaction, but she’s worried when a raging Toby storms out of the flat and looks hell-bent on getting revenge. Is Toby about to do something stupid? And is Felix in danger?

Meanwhile Martine confronts her father Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) about the past and demands to know why he kept this dreadful secret from her.

A faltering Walter tries to explain but can Martine ever forgive him?

Elsewhere Felix himself is rattled when he realises that everyone now knows what he did, including Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) who he has recently been getting VERY close to. Is all hell about to break loose?

Over at the Hutchinson household, Tony’s (Nick Pickard) ‘alone time’ with wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) is interrupted when Tony’s half-sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) arrives unexpectedly on the doorstep, unaware that her father, Edward (Joe McGann) has already moved on.

Will lawyer Verity, who enjoyed a fling with Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) be sticking around? It certainly looks like it when she comes up with a business proposition for fellow lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Plus Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) returns to work after her almighty fallout with Juliet Quinn (Nimah Blackshaw) but Marnie is still preoccupied with Juliet’s recent shocking behaviour. When will she find out that Juliet is being controlled by manipulative drug-dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland)?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.