Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! Felix Westwood plots to sabotage Brad’s plans

Felix Westwood is going to make dodgy businessman Brad Knight, pay!

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is out for revenge in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix is still reeling from the bungled deal, set up by dodgy businessman Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) and the fact that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has now pointed the blame directly at him.

An angry Felix decides he’s going to sabotage Brad’s dodgy dealings and before long business partners Warren and Brad are faced with a new problem.

However, wheeler dealer Brad, the boyfriend of Trish Minniver (Denise Welsh) has a plan up his sleeve!

Elsewhere, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and his daughter Cher (Bethannie Hare) have spent a night away camping for a special dad and daughter bonding session which has put Sylver in good spirits.

However Sylver’s suspicions are suddenly piqued when he comes across his missing phone lurking in Cher’s pocket.

Why has she hidden it and what will Cher’s explanation be when he confronts her?

Meanwhile back in the village, Sylver’s wife, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) fears for the future of her marriage following the online trolling she’s had and the claims that she’s been cheating on Sylver.

Later on, Sylver recruits computer whizz kid Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) to do some digging and find out who the mystery troll is once and for all.

Uh oh. Is his own daughter Cher finally going to be revealed as the wicked culprit?

Meanwhile, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) keeps getting mysterious phone calls from an unknown caller.

At first she ignores them, but when she finally cracks and answers, her reaction is worrying.

Who is the mystery caller and why have they rattled Cleo?

Plus, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) is delighted when she notices Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has put up an advert for a new room-mate.

Brooke knows just the person who can move in!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.