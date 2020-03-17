Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! Liam Donovan vows to kill Warren Fox!

Liam Donovan is out to get Warren Fox before he gets him first! What plan has Liam got up his sleeve to lure Warren into his trap...

Ever since the shock death of his younger brother Jesse, a vengeful Liam Donovan has been spiralling out of control. In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Liam knows that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomax) is out to get him and vows to get rid of him first!

When Warren is on his way to kill Liam, Liam puts a plan into action to get rid of his enemy once and for all. Will Warren walk right into Liam’s trap?

Meanwhile Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Liam’s sister Grace Black (Tamara Wall) are horrified when they realise that Liam has been taking his revenge on Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

When they see Maxine locked in a bitter argument with gangster Clayton, they realise Liam has been pimping Maxine out as a prostitute to make her pay for what he is convinced, was her part in Jesse’s death.

Mercedes and Grace vow to stop Liam’s reign of terror unaware he’s already printing out invitations to his special ‘Devil’s Dinner Party’ where he plans to gather all his enemies together. Who is on this guest list?

Elsewhere hospital surgeon Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is refusing to be pushed away after his affair with Diane (Alex Fletcher) was finally revealed.

He calls his son Tony (Nick Pickard) to the hospital after cooking up a fake meeting. When Tony duly turns up at the hospital, Edward lies through his teeth to try and win over his son but can Tony ever forgive his father for sleeping with Diane?

Plus Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) continue to enjoy each other’s company but they get carried away playing video games together and fail to carry out the one request Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) has entrusted them with. When Kyle realises they’ve massively messed up will he be able to come up with a plan to save the day?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4