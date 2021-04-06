Sienna Blake takes drastic action to get her love rival and nemesis, Summer Ranger, out of the picture!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is up to her old tricks again in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna is determined to get back with her ex, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and wants her devious love rival, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) well and truly out of the picture.

Tonight Sienna spikes Summer’s drink and it’s not long before Summer has passed out! Sienna seizes the opportunity to spend some time alone with Brody but it looks as if she’s playing with fire.

Sienna has no idea who she is messing with by going head-to-head with Summer and it looks as if she’s finally met her match!

Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) team up to trick Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair), into admitting his true feelings for Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) before it’s too late.

Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) faces Martine Deveraux’s (Kelle Bryan) wrath after she overhears him asking their daughter Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) for a favour which would involve Celeste in the dodgy business deal he has become embroiled in.

When Celeste witnesses a fiery argument between her mum and dad, she sees the passion in Martine’s eyes and is convinced that Martine is still in love with Felix. Is Celeste right?

Meanwhile, stall-holder, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) encourages Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) to wear a suit and have some photos taken at the market.

Brooke’s boyfriend Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is worried that he and Brooke are drifting apart and that he doesn’t fit in with her new style.

Could this be a turning point for Imran and Brooke’s relationship or is Imran just fretting over nothing?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm