Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo Nightingale is crushed when he overhears a conversation

Hollyoaks spoilers - Romeo Nightingale is gutted when he hears Cher Winters talking to someone on the phone....

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) faces fresh heartache in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Romeo has been besotted with Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) for weeks now. He has recently organised a special illegal rave with Cher and the party plans are now going full steam ahead.

However, his good mate, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) knows the rave is all part of Romeo’s plan to impress Cher and to spend more time with her.

Tonight, Romeo is gutted when he overhears Cher on the phone and is convinced she’s already got a boyfriend. Have all Romeo’s efforts to win her over been in vain?

Meanwhile Romeo’s younger sister Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) invites Ollie Morgan and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) over to the party but Ollie has a clash of dates and a dilemma when Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) also asks him to spend the day with her. Which option will party-lover Ollie choose?

Plus there is trouble brewing for the McQueens when the next deadly sin of ‘Pride’ is revealed. John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) knows that this sin is aimed at him.

Knowing they can’t afford to pay the blackmailer off, his only choice is to come clean about his darkest secret. What will John Paul reveal? Later, PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) warns John Paul to stay away from ‘toxic’ James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), but is it really James who John Paul should be wary of or someone else altogether?

Elsewhere, Jordan Price (Connor Calland) is reeling when he guesses correctly that it was his own cousin, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) who grassed him up to the police.

Plus, when Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) finds a copy of the erotic novel his other half Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) wrote about her and Jason Roscoe years ago, he suggest they bring the pages to life! Will Cindy be up for the sexy idea?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.