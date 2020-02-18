Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Romeo Quinn’s affair with Celeste about to be rumbled?

Romeo Quinn and Celeste Faroe get passionate again but is someone about to catch them in the act and rumble their affair?

Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) has been unable to resist the powerful allure of gorgeous Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) in Hollyoaks on tonight at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Romeo has well and truly fallen for modelling agent Celeste who has been lapping up his attention and wasted no time in seducing him.

Since then the pair have been hopping into bed together but have TWICE almost been caught out by Celeste’s husband, Toby (Bobby Gordon).

In tonight’s episode Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) spots Romeo and Celeste kissing and warns Romeo that he needs to stop for his own safety.

Celeste herself has already warned Romeo that her husband is very possessive and if the truth was to get out Romeo should be very scared! Will Romeo decide to call time on their passionate liaison or will he continue to play with fire?

Elsewhere Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is slowly starting to rebuild his life after his traumatic ordeal at the hands of serial killer Breda (Moya Brady).

Tony has been having counselling and is keen to try and repair his marriage to Diane (Alex Fletcher). Tonight he is preparing for a special date he has organised for him and Diane which leaves his father, Edward (Joe McGann) secretly simmering.

Edward has been plotting to destroy Tony and have Diane all to himself so he’s riddled with jealousy when he thinks a stronger Tony is starting to win Diane back. What plot will Edward cook up to try and throw a spanner in the works and how can he manipulate Tony’s vulnerability?

Meanwhile Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) wants to frighten Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who is now convinced that it was Grace Black (Tamara Wall) who shot her. Liam calls in his thuggish buddies and arranges for them to trash Mercedes’ pub, The Dog, as a terrified Mercedes watches on in horror!

Plus Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) begins working for drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) leaving her boyfriend Sid Sumner (Billy Price) worried for her safety. Is Sid right to be scared?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4