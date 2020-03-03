Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo Quinn’s fears grow over Celeste Faroe

Romeo Quinn is worried about Celeste Faroe after seeing her angry husband Toby grab her. Will Romeo step in to protect Celeste or will he stay quiet?

Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is worried about Celeste in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Romeo who has been having a secret affair with Celeste (Andrea Ali) became concerned about her when he saw her being manhandled by her husband Toby (Bobby Gordon). Angry Toby grabbed Celeste’s arm during a heated argument, leaving Romeo shocked by his rage.

However when he confronts Celeste over Toby’s rough behaviour, Celeste tells lovesick Romeo he needs to back off and mind his own business. Will Romeo take her advice or will he feel compelled to square up to Toby?

Elsewhere Grace Black (Tamara Wall) thinks that her brother Liam (Jude Monk McGowan) is losing his mind as his behaviour becomes increasingly manic and he shows her his ‘Dartboard of Doom’ with pictures all of the people he’s intending to target, stuck on it.

A worried Grace tells Sylver McQueen (David Tag) that they need to find Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) before Liam does as who knows what volatile Liam will do next!

Meanwhile Liam has also got Mercedes McQueen set in his sights and he warns her that he’s coming for her next!

Plus Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Sami (Rishi Nair) help Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) prepare for an interview with the journalism society at university but she’s worried that it’s too little too late.

