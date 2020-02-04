Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Romeo Quinn about to sleep with Celeste Faroe?

Romeo Quinn has fallen for stunning - and married- Celeste Quinn. Is he about to sleep with her behind her husband Toby's back?

Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is clearly smitten with newcomer Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) and Celeste is loving every minute. Last week she seduced him when asking him to come and have a look at a broken shower. In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Romeo is flustered when Celeste and her husband Toby (Bobby Gordon) turn up at Salon De Thé where Romeo is working behind the counter.

Celeste has fun brazenly flirting with Romeo in front of Toby and later takes Romeo back to her house where the two of them end up in bed together!

However when Toby suddenly returns home, Romeo is forced to hide. Is Toby about to find him?

Elsewhere Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is worried when Tony (Nick Pickard) decides to get back into the kitchen at The Hutch and start working again.

Diane is worried that it is too much too soon for husband Tony, who has been suffering with PTSD ever since his terrible ordeal at the hands of serial killer Breda McQueen.

Tony’s manipulative father Edward (Joe McGann) who has a hidden agenda and has his own eye on Tony’s wife Diane, decides to ramp up the pressure and invites a whole lot of his hospital colleagues along to The Hutch. How will Tony cope with a packed restaurant and is he about to crack?

Later Edward goes one step further and tells Tony he has an idea to ‘help’ him. He takes him to the Pig Farm to help his son face his demons but is this all part of Edward’s plan to break Tony completely?

Meanwhile Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) wants to distract pregnant Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) from worrying about Brody and Sienna who are still AWOL. He tells Liberty they are going to have a movie day together but he is hugely relieved when his best made Brody (Adam Woodward) contacts him to say he thinks he’s finally managed to track down Sienna (Anna Passey) who has vanished with twins Sophie and Sebastian.

Plus Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) books tickets for a holiday in Gran Canaria for a special treat for her, her son Mitchell (Imran Adams) and Scott (Ross Adams) but will the lads be on board with the idea?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4