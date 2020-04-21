Hollyoaks spoilers: BUSINESS OR PLEASURE? Sami Maalik has a proposition for Verity

Lawyer Sami Maalik wants to join forces with Verity Hutchinson but is it strictly business he's interested in?

Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) has clearly still got feelings for Verity Hutchinson but is it love or business on his mind in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

In yesterday’s episode lawyer Verity was seen approaching fellow legal eagle James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) with an idea for the two of them to go into partnership but it seems lawyer Sami is also keen for a piece of the action.

When Sami finds Verity and James at Salon De Thé he asks if he can join their new law firm as a third partner. Verity sets him the challenge of finding the perfect location for the fledgling business and in return, she’ll consider his proposition.

Verity soon sets her sights on Donovan’s salon and makes Grace Black (Tamara Wall) an offer, however it’s Jesse Donovan’s widow, Courtney (Amy Conachan) who now owns the property. Will she agree to Verity’s business proposal?

Meanwhile Verity’s sibling, Tony (Nick Pickard) seems to have a new lease of life but his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) is worried that he’s been taking on too much. However Tony becomes increasingly worried about the medication he’s on when he continues to experience strange side effects.

He has no idea his scheming doctor father, Edward (Joe McGann) secretly switched the medication as part of his manipulative masterplan. Will Tony decide to come off the drugs?

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is busy planning a party to celebrate Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) birthday which is fast approaching.

Plus there’s more drama involving the Deveraux family. When Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) discovered the shocking truth, that their father Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) had sold him and his sister Celeste (Andrea Ali) when they were tiny babies, all hell broke loose. Did a raging Toby do as Celeste feared he might, and take revenge on Felix? And how will their brother Mitchell (Imran Adams) find himself caught up in the fallout?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.