Hollyoaks spoilers: Scheming Sienna Blake breaks into Summer’s flat!

Sienna Blake is determined to find some dirt on her rival Summer Ranger and breaks into her home. What incriminating evidence will Sienna find?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) takes drastic action in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna is determined she’s going to win her ex, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) back, but first she’s got to get manipulative Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) out of the picture.

Tonight, Sienna breaks into Summer’s flat in the hope of finding some evidence that will prove Summer is not the sweet and innocent person everyone thinks she is.

While rooting around, Sienna manages to unearth Summer’s incriminating diary which contains her secret revenge plan against Brody.

Summer secretly knows that Brody was responsible, along with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for killing her father, Cormac (James Gaddas).

Will Sienna read Summer’s secrets and discover what she’s plotting?

Elsewhere, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is trying to play cupid between his cousin Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and his ex, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Shaq has seen how down Sami is following his split with Verity, and wants to do something about it.

He engineers a situation where the two of them are forced to work on a legal case together but will his ruse work and will it bring them closer again?

Plus Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is concerned after hearing her boyfriend Toby talking in his sleep.

Cleo, who has no idea Toby accidentally murdered his cousin Lisa Loveday, hears volatile Toby say, ‘I didn’t mean to kill her!’ and she wants to know more.

What will Toby’s explanation be when Cleo decides to question him about what she heard?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.