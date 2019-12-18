Hollyoaks spoilers: Scott Drinkwell and Mitchell Deveraux go public!

Scott Drinkwell and Mitchell Deveraux stop hiding their feelings and get romantic at a Christmas market....

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has been starting to feel more than a little miffed that his new man, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) doesn’t want them to be seen together in public…but that looks like it’s about to change in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After having a heart-to-heart in yesterday’s episode, Mitchell realises just how much Scott means to him and decides to be brave. He and Scott want some festive fun so they head to a Christmas market where they enjoy being a proper couple in public.

However it’s all too good to be true. When they bump into Sami Maalik’s brother Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) a flustered Mitchell immediately friend-zones poor Scott!

Not surprisingly Scott is upset but can Mitchell turn the situation around. It looks like it when he promises Scott that he’s going to gather all the Deveraux family around and finally tell them the truth about their relationship tomorrow without fail. Sounds like a plan!

Elsewhere James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) have teamed up to run a protection racket. Lawyer James is refusing to get his hands dirty when Liam suggests they put the frighteners on Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and smash up her pub, The Dog.

Mercedes becomes increasingly scared that she no longer has anyone on her side to keep her safe and her thoughts turn to Liam but is her ex lover about to turn his back on her too?

Meanwhile a flashback montage shows Liam, Grace, Sylver and James each holding the gun on the night Mercedes was shot. Who was the real killer and after weeks of speculation and secrets is all FINALLY about to be revealed?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4