Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY? Scott Drinkwell starts to suspect Mitchell

Scott Drinkwell starts to believe boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux was behind the brutal attack on Felix Westwood. Can Mitchell convince Scott he's innocent?

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) becomes convinced that his boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) is guilty of attacking Felix in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix (Richard Blackwood) was badly beaten up and is currently in hospital in a critical condition.

Junior doctor Mitchell certainly had a motive but maintains he is innocent. However when Mitchell is arrested for the crime, boyfriend Scott has major doubts about Mitchell and thinks he could be guilty.

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) offers to be Mitchell’s lawyer but Mitchell is really starting to feel the pressure under questioning.

Scott tells Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) that he’s not sure he believes Mitchell when he insists he didn’t have anything to do with the attack. As his doubts start to grow, Scott begins questioning his entire relationship with Mitchell. Will he stand by his man?

Meanwhile Felix regains consciousness. He begs his daughter Celeste (Andrea Ali) whom he abandoned as a tiny baby, to give him a second chance and hear him out. Celeste agrees to go for a coffee with her father. Will she start to thaw towards Felix?

Elsewhere Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) thinks her son John Paul (James Sutton) secretly fancies PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) and does some digging to see if the feeling could be mutual. While John Paul and Sally are busy bickering, John Paul’s son, Matthew-Jesus (Matthew Clohessy), asks policeman George if he likes boys or prefers girls.

Is the handsome copper about to reveal he’s gay and in which case, could John Paul be in with a chance?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.