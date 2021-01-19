Hollyoaks spoilers: SECRET AFFAIR! Sienna Blake and Warren caught out by Summer!

Summer Ranger comes up with plan to expose Sienna and Warren's affair to Brody Hudson

Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) secret affair is exposed in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is Summer Ranger’s (Rhiannon Clements) shoulder to cry on when Summer is told by doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) that her father, Cormac (James Gaddas) may never wake up from his coma.

Cormac was brutally attacked by Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) in a revenge attack for the years of abuse he was responsible for when working in a children’s care home.

Brody Hudson starts to panic that he, Felix and Warren could be looking at a murder investigation if Cormac dies.

Meanwhile Cormac’s devastated daughter, who has no idea who was behind the attack, reveals to Grace Black that Sienna has been sleeping with her ex, Warren, behind Brody’s back.

Summer takes a secret photo of Sienna and Warren kissing and with Grace’s encouragement, posts it in an envelope through Sienna and Brody’s letterbox for Brody’s attention!

Elsewhere, it’s day one of Sid Sumner’s (Billy Price) mission to gather evidence on drugs boss Victor Brother’s (Benjamin O’Mahony) and help free Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) from prison, but it looks as if Victor could be one step ahead of Sid when he orders him to climb into the boot of his car. Has Victor already worked out Sid’s plan and is Sid’s life in danger?

Meanwhile, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is genuinely upset that her family has turned against her following her blackmail betrayal. When Seth Costello (Miles Higson) returns, she orders him to get the cash to pay everyone back. However Seth refuses and asks Theresa whether she wants to be the McQueen’s skivvy forever or escape with him for a life in the sun. What will Theresa do?

Plus James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) sets himself up on a dating app, but his mum Marnie (Lysette Anthony) is convinced that her son is just burying his true feelings for Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson). Is she right?

