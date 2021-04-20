Hollyoaks spoilers: Shaq Qureshi makes a SHOCKING confession!

Hollyoaks spoilers - Shaq Qureshi stuns the Maalik family with some news they weren't expecting. What has he done now?

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) floors his family with some news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The Maalik family is thrown into crisis when newcomer Shaq is forced to make a shocking confession. What has he revealed?

Elsewhere Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), who thought she could be pregnant, gets some bad news.

The upset landlady finds solace by getting out the memory box created for her late baby son Gabriel who was stillborn.

The memories of Gabriel provide her with some kind of solace but her conniving step-daughter, Cher Winters (Behannie Hare) has a plan to create more trouble.

Cher steals the memory box and appears to be gas-lighting Mercedes to prompt a reaction.

Meanwhile Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) questions George Kiss’s (Callum Kerr) ex boyfriend, Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss) about his sudden reappearance back in the village.

Nancy wants to know why he’s come and what Dean’s intentions are?

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is shocked to discover that his pregnant wife, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has cancelled her baby scan.

Diane’s mental health issues continue and the tearful and stressed-out mum admits that she just doesn’t want to go to the appointment.

Can Tony comfort Diane and help her?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm