Hollyoaks spoilers: Shaq Qureshi starts working for Warren Fox!

Shaq Qureshi takes up a job offer with Warren Fox and dodgy businessman Fergus Collins. What exactly has Shaq got himself into?

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is pleased when he lands a job in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), but is all as it seems?

In yesterday’s episode, dodgy businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) overheard Shaq revealing that he had money worries.

Tonight Fergus’s accomplice, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) offers strapped-for-cash Shaq, a job.

Warren sets his eager new employee up with a task and straight away, gets him to sign an employment contract.

However Warren and Fergus trick Shaq into believing he’s lost a valuable piece of jewellery. Is Shaq going to have to cough up?

Meanwhile Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is shocked to hear that Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is letting her ex, Warren, see his kids again.

A manipulative Summer urges Sienna not to let Warren back into her life and later on Summer takes drastic measures to stop him.

Elsewhere, Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) mum, Sue Morgan (Marian McLoughlin) makes it clear that she thinks Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is a more suitable match for her son, than his current partner Cindy (Stephanie Waring).

Plus, Fergus tells Maxine that he’s serious about her mum Trish.

Later on Maxine finds an engagement ring in Fergus’s pocket and she can’t help spilling the beans to Trish.

What will Trish make of it all?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm