Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK ARRIVAL! Kurt Benson is back from the dead!

Tony Hutchinson is in pieces when his best mate Kurt Benson, who he thought was killed over twenty years ago, arrives in Hollyoaks

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is left reeling when ‘dead’ Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) re-appears in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Tony was confused to receive a bunch of flowers and a message asking him to meet ‘the love of his life’.

Tonight Tony finds a suit hanging up outside his caravan and a note ‘wear me’ from this mystery admirer, but Tony has already decided he’s not going to turn up for the mystery date.

However he later gets the shock of his life.

A biker is seen appearing in the village and walking into The Hutch.

Tony is utterly flabbergasted when the biker removes their helmet and he sees it’s his best mate Kurt Benson believed to have been killed in a jet-ski accident in 1999.

Kurt is alive! Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) are all stunned when they arrive and see Kurt standing before them.

Elsewhere the McQueen family have been terrorised by a sinister speaking doll.

The doll tells them they have until noon to work out who the real blackmailer is.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) decides she’s not going to be threatened and announces she wants to meet the blackmailer face to face.

However someone is watching the McQueens every move and is not impressed with her attitude. Who is the mystery person tormenting them?

Plus Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) escorts Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) to meet Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) in the village where she unveils her special surprise for boyfriend Tom.

She has made a special ‘love letter’ to Tom involving everyone in the village.

Tom is overwhelmed by the beautiful gesture but says he’s scared of loving Yazz and losing her too.

Yazz promises that that’s not going to happen and Tom is bowled over when Yazz proposes and asks him to marry her!

Will Tom say yes?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past