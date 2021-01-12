Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK ARRIVAL! Maxine Minniver’s mum, Trish, comes to Chester

Maxine Minniver is reeling when her mother, Trish, arrives in Chester and reveals who her boyfriend is!

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) gets a HUGE shock in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine is looking forward to seeing her flirtatious landlord, Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) again following their passionate kiss in yesterday’s episode. However she’s floored when her own mother Trish, (played by Denise Welch) turns up in Chester.

But it’s not Maxine Trish has come to see, she’s actually in town to track down her boyfriend Brad!

Maxine wants to tell her mum exactly what she and Brad got up to last night, but she’s stopped in her tracks when Trish announces that she and Brad are moving to Hollyoaks permanently. Uh oh.

Meanwhile Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) thinks that Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) could be the perfect calming influence for her volatile brother Toby (Bobby Gordon).

Cleo is excited when Toby wants to see her again, however she’s taken aback when Toby’s mother, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) advises her to take things slow with her son Toby as he’s a virgin.

Toby is livid when he learns what his indiscreet, but well-meaning mother Martine has done and he storms off round to the garage in a rage.

His father Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) warns Toby that he’s a danger to himself and to others and that he’s going to put a stop to it all. What exactly is Felix going to do?

Elsewhere James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is frustrated when he finds his ex Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) deep cleaning his flat. James just can’t seem to avoid Ste however hard he tries!

Plus Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) promises his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) that his dead father Edward (Joe McGann) will be properly gone forever in the afternoon when they scatter his ashes. However Tony has no idea that Diane is hiding a VERY big secret concerning Edward.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm