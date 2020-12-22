Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK DEATH! Has PC George Kiss been killed?

There are shockwaves around the village when someone ends up dead. Is it PC George Kiss?

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is terrified when he thinks PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) has been killed in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama unfolds when a worried John Paul speaks to his boyfriend George about the dangerous drug dealing scenario unfolding in the village. In yesterday’s episode John Paul spotted Nancy’s son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) selling drugs.

However later on John Paul is horrified when he arrives at The Hutch and sees George’s ID badge lying on the ground next to a body bag! Is the handsome copper dead?

Following the shock tragedy and the death within the village, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) can’t contain his emotions as The Hutch becomes a crime scene.

Plus Ollie Morgan’s (Gabriel Clarke) actions threaten to tear his dad Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) apart for good.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.