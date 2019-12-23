Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK DISCOVERY! Is Sienna Blake headed for heartache this Christmas?

Is Sienna Blake about to have all her dreams shattered? Can Cindy and Luke patch up their broken relationship? And what exactly are Chester newcomers Toby and Celeste planning?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is on a high as Christmas Day gets underway in Hollyoaks on tonight at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Her sister Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips) who has agreed to act as a surrogate, has revealed she’s pregnant!

Sienna is over the moon with the news but has no clue the baby was actually conceived when her other half Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Liberty slept together and NOT as Sienna believes, through one of her own implanted eggs.

As a happy Sienna gets ready to share her presents with Brody she pops out to buy batteries for the drone she’s bought him and decides to give the new toy a test run.

However when the drone gets stuck in some bunting outside the window of her flat, Sienna discovers something she really wishes she hadn’t! What has she just seen and heard and is she headed for total heartache?

Elsewhere newcomers Toby (Bobby Gordon) and Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) turn down Darren Osborne’s invitation for Christmas drinks and announce they’ve already made their own plans.

However Celeste is worried that she and Toby are playing with fire as they stick to their secret agenda. What exactly are the glamorous new neighbours plotting?

Meanwhile Cindy Cunningham (Stephane Waring) refuses to spend Christmas with heartbreaker Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) when he turns up at her sister Mandy’s flat.

Luke leaves but Darren can tell how cut up his friend is after his after his recent devastating diagnosis in which he discovered he has shrinkage at the front of his brain caused by FTD Pick’s disease, also known as frontotemporal dementia.

Darren refuses to let Luke spend Christmas alone and drags him back to the flat. It’s awkward across the dinner table as Cindy flaunts her new online love interest, Jurgen, and it’s not long before it all kicks off and shock revelations come tumbling out.

Meanwhile Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) has returned from Spain and gets the whole village in the Christmas spirit by leading a festive conga at The Dog!

Over at the Deveraux household, Walter (Trevor A Toussant) insists the family must all attend his Christmas sermon. Walter throws jibes at his daughter Martine (Kelle Bryan) about not raising her children, but she asks her dad to give her a chance with Mitchell.

This inspires Walter to change the topic of his sermon and focus on the importance of family. Sienna takes words to heart and asks Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) and her daughter Minnie to have Christmas dinner with them – she’ll deal with her angry and bitter ex Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and talk him round.

Damon reluctantly spends time with his estranged wife. However when he sees Maxine taking some tablets he immediately thinks she’s up to her old tricks and trying to suck him in again by faking an illness. Can Maxine convince him it’s all innocent or is it clear that Damon will never ever be able to trust her again?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4