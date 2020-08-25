Hollyoaks spoilers: Shock revelation! Scott Drinkwell tells Walter the truth

Is it all about to kick off when Scott tells Walter he and Mitchell are getting hitched?

In tonight’s recap episode of Hollyoaks first shown in July, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) can’t keep his big secret any longer (See our TV Guide for full listings).

With his wedding day to Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) looming, Scott has become increasingly upset that Mitchell’s disapproving grandfather, Walter (Trevor A Toussaint), still doesn’t know the two of them are getting hitched.

Mitchell asks his triplet siblings Celeste (Andrea Ali) and Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) to be his maid of honour and best man and the three of them begin the celebrations.

However Scott decides that he and Mitchell have no hope of ever being a real couple if Mitchell still can’t be honest with his grandfather who raised him.

When Scott runs into Walter he decides to take matters into his own hands and tells Walter about the imminent wedding! Eek. How is grumpy Walter who has never approved of Mitchell being gay, going to react?

Elsewhere Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) is distracted after being stood up by Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) the previous evening. What or who kept Felix from showing up and should Lisa be worried?

When Lisa eventually gets a text from Felix she decides to go to his flat and pulls out all the stops to seduce him!

Plus Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) has decided to visit his father Buster in prison in order to help get some kind of closure. However tonight Brody is deflated when his request for a prison visit is turned down.

Seeing how upset Brody is, his partner Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) decides to take his mind off things and gets him to throw himself into getting their flat ready for the arrival of their baby. Can Brody forget about Buster for now?

This episode was first shown in July. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin from Sept 7th on Channel 4