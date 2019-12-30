Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK STABBING? A special episode flashes forward to New Year 2020

A special hour long episode of Hollyoaks shows a terrifying glimpse into the future of New Year's Eve 2020. Has someone been stabbed and who is the victim?

Tonight’s hour long special episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) is rammed with drama as everyone gets ready for the New Year’s Eve party in The Hutch which Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) has organised.

However a flash forward to New Year 2020 hints at all kinds of worrying and sinister events and a shock stabbing!

Back in the present Sid Sumner (Billy Price) meets his cousin Jordan Price (Connor Calland) who’s involved with County Lines drug dealing and targeting young people to sell his drugs. However Sid is spotted by Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana).

When Luke Morgan (Gary Lucas) arrives, he tries to convince Sid to give up the drugs and make the next year a positive one by turning his life around and doing something he enjoys. Teenager Sid explains he has a passion for playing the guitar.

Meanwhile Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) arrives at The Hutch to celebrate his birthday. He cuts the cake with a distinctive knife but a flash forward a year into the future shows the same knife being put into an evidence bag by police.

Has someone been stabbed?

The glimpse into the future also shows Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) dressed as if she’s been to a wedding standing in the carpark of The Dog looking at a guitar that has been violently smashed to pieces. Is keen guitarist Sid somehow involved?

Back in the present, Leah Barnes (Jessica Croft-Lane) is in Charlie’s bedroom and suggesting they play a game of Truth or Dare. Leah dares Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) to steal something from The Hutch.

Ella vows that she wants to stay out of trouble in 2020 but another flash forward reveals her mum Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) finding rolls of cash bundled up in Ella’s bag. What has Ella got herself caught up in? Who’s been stabbed? And how are all the teens involved? One thing is certain, the village is going to be rocked to its core by shock events.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4