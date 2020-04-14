Hollyoaks spoilers: More SHOCKING secrets emerge about Felix Westwood

What other huge secrets has newcomer Felix Westwood been hiding? And what else will Celeste Faroe discover when she does some digging into his dubious past?

It seems that Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has plenty more secrets he’s been hiding in Hollyoaks, on tonight at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). His ex Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) got her hopes up yesterday during their coffee-date but now she doesn’t know what to think after she overheard him talking to a mystery caller on the phone and assumed it was another woman.

Meanwhile Felix himself can’t understand why Martine is giving him the cold shoulder and asks his son Mitchell (Imran Adams) to try and find out what has rattled his mum. But it’s not long before more secrets about Felix’s very busy past come to light!

Meanwhile Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) realises just how sad her grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) is about his broken family.

When Grace Black (Tamara Wall) asks Lisa to help out at The Loft the two women start talking about Felix and Lisa is surprised to learn that Grace fancies him.

Meanwhile Felix’s other children Celeste (Andrea Ali) and Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) are still plotting and trying to dig up the dirt on the father who abandoned them when they were babies.

Celeste has made contact with Felix’s old cell mate and she plans to find out more about their dad.

Meanwhile Lisa invites them around to their house to try and build bridges but things are awkward when only Toby turns up and he and Walter struggle to find any common ground.

Walter tries to bring the family together by inviting everyone to his Good Friday service in the village but Celeste is worried that Toby is getting sucked in and is becoming increasingly hard to control.

Elsewhere, Lisa is left feeling excluded by the family when Martine has some harsh words for her. A sulky Lisa heads off angrily and bumps into Felix. Could flirtatious Lisa now decide to turn her attention to Felix?

Meanwhile Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is shocked to find Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) sleeping on the sofa and urges him to patch things up with his fiancée Nancy (Jessica Fox) as soon as possible. Will Kyle take Jack’s advice?

Plus there is more drama in the Lomax household involving Leela, Peri, Juliet and Jordan. And Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) seem to be getting back on track when they hand out leaflets for the village’s Easter Egg Hunt and can barely keep their hands off each other.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.