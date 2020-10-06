Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOWDOWN! Felix Westwood and Warren square up to abuser Cormac

Felix Westwood and Warren Fox have plans for abuser Cormac but what revenge are they plotting?

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) wants his revenge in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix orders Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to find Cormac Ranger (James Gaddas), who abused him in the children’s home where he and Warren grew up, and asks Warren to lure Cormac to Chester.

Felix wants to be given the chance to confront bully Cormac who made his life hell but Warren is concerned that volatile Felix may lose control.

When Cormac shows up in the village, it’s Brody Hudson who spots him outside the pub. Brody’s mood darkens as he knows exactly what he subjected Felix to.

Brody leads Cormac to the garage, which Felix and Warren are running together, but Brody is worried when he realises it’s not just Felix who wants to catch up with his former carer ‘Cormac’, Warren is there too. What are Felix and Warren intending to do to Cormac to teach him a lesson?

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody are left disappointed when Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) who has given birth to a baby girl for them, calls to say that the baby won’t be coming back from hospital just yet.

Doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) encourages Liberty to make some skin to skin contact with the baby girl to help with the baby’s treatment. Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and a mystery nurse, who seems very keen to help Liberty out, also encourage Liberty along.

Meanwhile Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) mentions her dreams of having a career in London and living there, which leaves her boyfriend Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) feeling uneasy and wondering where he fits into her plans.

Later on Yazz and Tom decide to do something about the obvious chemistry between Cher Winters (Bethany Hare) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Romeo is annoyed by Yazz and Tom’s match-making and questions their own relationship which prompts Yazz to make a bold declaration. What will Tom make of what his girlfriend has to say?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past