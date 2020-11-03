Hollyoaks spoilers: Sid Sumner is forced to beg for his life!

Hollyoaks spoilers - Sid Sumner is terrified when he fears Victor Brothers will take his revenge

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) fears for his life in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Jordan Price (Connor Calland) was reeling when he guessed correctly that it was his own cousin, Sid who grassed him up to the police.

Jordan was arrested for drug dealing but it was Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) who was the most furious when his drug dealing empire subsequently fell under police scrutiny.

With Victor hungry for revenge and determined to find out who the mole was, Sid is quaking with fear.

A terrified Sid begs for his life. Will Jordan take pity on him or will he hand his cousin over to ruthless Victor in order to save himself?

Meanwhile the teens attend the illegal party being organised by Juliet’s older brother Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare). With the partying underway, Juliet and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), who recently shared a kiss, grow closer.

Plus Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) was intrigued when he stumbled across the erotic novel written by his other half Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) in yesterday’s episode. He suggested they bring some of the pages to life! Tonight Luke and Cindy continue to re-enact some of the racy content.

However the lovers are left red-faced when they’re caught in a compromising position by Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) in The Hutch. Awkward!

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.