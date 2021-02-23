Hollyoaks spoilers: Sid Sumner in deadly danger as Victor takes revenge!

Sid Sumner is scared for his life now that Victor Brothers is on the warpath. Can Sid get his crucial evidence to the police before Victor catches up with him?

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is in grave danger now that Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) has discovered he’s been framed in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Sid managed to record a secret confession from drugs boss Victor, but Victor rumbled Sid’s antics and was seething with the betrayal.

Sid has now downloaded the rest of his video evidence onto a USB stick to give to the police, but he’s terrified when a vengeful Victor smashes the Lomax’s front door in.

Sid needs to get the evidence to the police and FAST, so Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) acts as a decoy, allowing Sid to escape undetected.

However, when Sid is held up by an angry Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) in The Dog carpark, Victor closes in on him!

Meanwhile, when Luke is certain his son Ollie (Gabriel Clark) is trying to score more drugs he takes drastic action and locks Ollie in the Cunningham’s house.

Ollie soon takes his addiction to a dangerous new level and when Luke finds him, rather than helping his son, he tells him he just can’t take any more and throws him out!

Where will a desperate and homeless Ollie go now?

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) hires the school hall as her mum Trish’s (Denise Walsh) new replacement dance studio, but when Trish still isn’t happy with the set up, Maxine can’t contain her anger any more.

Plus, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) can’t get through to her son John Paul (James Sutton) about what his boyfriend PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) is REALLY like, so she decides to take matters into her own hands again.

Will her son thank her?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.