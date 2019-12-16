Hollyoaks spoilers: Sid Sumner is in BIG TROUBLE

Sid Sumner resorts to desperate measures much to the alarm of Juliet Quinn and her brother Romeo....

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) finds himself in hot water in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sid has been struggling ever since he pushed his far right extremist father Stuart (Chris Simmons) to his death when he saw him about to murder Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Sid was desperate to put an end to his dad’s abuse and ran at Stuart hoping to stop him from killing Ste, however in his bungled attempt to save Ste, he accidentally shoved his father from the cliff-top and racist Stuart was seen plunging to his death.

Stuart’s accomplice Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn) was then left to face the music and was seen being bundled away by the police who arrested him.

Since that fateful day, a tormented Sid has been homeless and struggling to cope. Tonight Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) and her brother Romeo (Owen Warner) are shocked when they see Sid bolting from Price Slice. It looks like desperate Sid has been doing some shoplifting.

Elsewhere Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) thinks back to the night she was shot and different potential culprits are seen holding the gun that fired her – was it her own husband Sylver (David Tag) who pulled the trigger? Or could it have been Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) or maybe her ex-lover Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan)?

Meanwhile Mercedes gets a fright when her son Bobby scares her. Bobby is furious that Sylver, who he thinks of as a father, is currently in prison and blames his mum for his arrest, telling her he hates her. How will Mercedes handle her increasingly volatile child? Mercedes thinks it’s time Bobby saw the ‘real’ Sylver! What is she planning to do?

Plus Diane is growing increasingly close to Tony’s father Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann). Has she developed feelings for him? She later has a heart-to-heart with Scott who encourages her to move on from Tony but Diane tells Scott she’s not after a quick fling. What exactly does Diane want and could Edward be the perfect man for her?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4