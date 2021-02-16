Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake begs Brody to come home

Sienna Blake wants Brody Hudson back in her life but has he moved on for good?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is desperate to be reunited with Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Sienna pleads with Brody to come back home and tells him she loves him.

However, one person who is simmering to see Brody deep in conversation with his estranged ex, is Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements). When Summer sees the pair together, she’s fuming.

Earlier on and backed into a corner, Brody finally tells Summer just what her father, Cormac (James Gaddas) was really like and the torment he subjected Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) to in the care home.

Felix himself tells Summer how he suffered at the hands of her abusive father but will Summer believe him?

Or does she still believe her father was fault-less?

With Summer’s emotions rising, seeing Brody and Sienna together tips her over the edge and in a fit of rage she returns to Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall) flat where she discovers her flatmate’s gun!

Uh oh. What is Summer about to do?

Meanwhile Felix is furious when he finds out that Grace tried to kiss Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner).

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) tries to patch things up with Romeo following their recent fallout but is unaware Romeo is developing feelings for someone else!

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) feels guilty when head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) reveals that she was going to recommend him for a promotion at a prestigious school but has been let down by discovering John Paul put pleasure ahead of his work responsibilities.

John Paul is keen to try and make things up to Sally, however his seductive boyfriend, PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr), keeps finding ways to distract him.

Later on, while spending time with John Paul, the fun and games lead to an injury for George!

What has happened to the handsome copper?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.