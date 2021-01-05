Hollyoaks spoilers: SECRET AFFAIR! Sienna Blake confesses all

Sienna Blake admits the truth to sister Liberty

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) cracks and tells the truth in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna (pictured above with Warren) has been having a secret affair with her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) behind partner Brodie Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) back.

However, her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) recently witnessed Sienna and Warren kissing at Christmas.

Liberty who has been suffering with hallucinations ever since giving birth to baby Faith knows what she saw but her manipulative sister Sienna tells her that the kiss she thinks she saw MUST just be a figment of her imagination and that she’s been hallucinating again.

When Sienna tells Warren how she’s manipulated her sister he tells her she needs to fix the situation.

Soon Sienna decides to confess the truth to Liberty about her affair with Warren but she’s terrified when Liberty tells her sister it’s only fair that Brody knows exactly what’s been going on behind his back too.

Will Liberty tell Brody just what his cheating partner Sienna has been up to?

Meanwhile the dramas continue between PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and things are awkward between James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) following events in yesterday’s episode.

Plus, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is hurt when Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) reveals she’s planning to sell the beloved cello that belonged to Verity and Tony’s father, Edward (Joe McGann).

Verity tells Diane that she mustn’t get rid of anything prior to the will reading. Will Diane obey Verity’s instructions?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode